A vote for Design

On conference stages and in print recently many have declared and forcefully written that; creativity will become the driving engine for this new economy. Like “Knowledge” before it, and “Manufacturing” before that, Design and Creativity it ihas been widely hypothesized, will be a critical ingredient in business success.

If that is so, then why is this idea so absolutely absent from the political debate currently going on in the presidential race? Everything else has come up, from NAFTA to fuel emissions, yet design is still quite glaringly invisible in all the candidates arguments. Which candidate has even mentioned it in the endless stump speech opportunities and multiple debates they’ve all had?

Is it not a kitchen table issue when considering how children in the future may need to be educated and practiced in the art of creativity? I would vote for Design, if anyone would just bring it up.