More of Chicago’s Luminaries On What Makes the City Hot

“Hell yeah! Absolutely. I couldn’t do what I’m doing if I lived in any other city. We’re more out to make work together as opposed to leave one another in our dust.” — Megan Stielstra, 2 nd Story director of story development

“Chicago is very many things but most importantly it’s probably not

what you think is. I hope that the rest of the world doesn’t realize

how good we have it here. It’s still small enough where you can really

enjoy life for what it is yet you still have enough people to make it

interesting and vibrant.” — Steven Rosengard, Project Runway contestant

“In New York, I’d be out of business. My people are in the Midwest,

eating corn, taking it easy. They’ve got five hours to spend on dinner,

and they want a whole symphony tied in with it.” — Homaro Cantu, executive chef of Moto

“There are other cities in the world when you could say I heart blank

city. You don’t really see those shirts in Chicago. The city has

humility. It’s happy to be what it is and because of that you’re

allowed to be more inventive. You don’t feel like you’re in the

spotlight all the time, so you’re allowed to fail. And that’s where the

best art comes from. There are all these strange, wonderful things

going on beneath the surface.” — Joe Meno, author

“Chicago is compassionate. We have a lot of people here from other

places and they make Chicago interesting. I like not just that there is

a mix but that they mix. Here, they come together as people.” — Mona Purdy, founder of Share Your Soles

“People like to create here. We create in theaters, in universities, in

concert halls, in basements, any place that we can use, we use it. I

think Chicago is a place that really likes to go beyond boundaries,

redefine what boundaries can be. In Chicago people don’t really give a

shit if you like something. It’s not belligerent or stand-offish here;

it’s just an attitude of: We dig it, hopefully you will too.” –– Henry Godinez, Goodman Theatre resident artistic associate and director of the Latino Theater Festival

“Ha! Who said that? Well, I live here. And George Saunders was born here so I don’t know what else needs to be said.” — Elizabeth Crane, author