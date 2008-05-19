Your Resume’s Audience – Cheers or Silence?

What does the content of your resume say about you? Is it an Autobiography, or a solution to your readers’ problems?

IF your resume gets seen by human eyes (remember, 97% get pre-screened by a database search), you have an average 8-15 seconds to capture the reader’s attention. That’s the average time spent reviewing a resume. In 8-15 seconds an interview/no interview decision is made. Just 8-15 seconds – That fast.

So how do you grab your reader’s attention?

Write about what is important to them. Don’t write about what is important to your own ego.

Do you realize the majority of today’s resumes don’t address an employers’ problems? Most are written for the job seekers own pride.

Do you think it matters much to your audience what you are most proud of? Will your reader care enough to read your resume in detail to get an idea of who you are and what you can do? Or does your audience care more about rapid solutions to their problems?