9 Social Networks That Aren’t for Everyone

Ever wondered why you were left-handed and your sibling or parent wasn’t? 23andMe provides an analysis of your DNA, where you can learn more about yourself, your immediate family, and even your ancestry. You can even better understand your genetic tendencies for things like obesity or health issues. Users can find other members with similar genetic makeup and start discussions. It is $999 to order a kit for the DNA test.

https://www.23andme.com/