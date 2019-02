Ninety-two years ago this week, the Saturday Evening Post ran its very first Norman Rockwell cover. The painting depicted a boy of around ten or twelve, looking rather disgruntled at having to both wear his Sunday best and push his infant sibling along in a canopied baby carriage. His unhappiness is clearly exacerbated by the presence of two of his contemporaries, boys dressed in baseball uniforms on the way to a day of little league fun.