A Lesson From “The Greatest”

Today is Monday, so this post is on self confidence.

Self confident people have three things in common. They are optimistic. They face their fears and act. They surround themselves with positive people. In several previous points, I’ve made the point that mentors, by definition, are positive people because they are willing to help others grow and achieve.

The other day, Gary Tomlinson, of Women’s Edge Magazine, told me a great story. In essence, it was Muhammad Ali’s response to the question, “what is the greatest lesson you’ve ever learned?”

Here is it is Ali’s own words…

“It was February 25, 1964, in Miami. I was Cassius Clay fighting Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title. He was the strongest man I’d ever fought. Every time I hit him, it hurt me worse than it did him. I gave him everything I had.”

“When the sixth round ended, I was completely spent. I couldn’t raise my arms. I couldn’t stand up to go back into the ring. ‘I’m going home!’ I told Angelo Dundee (Ali’s longtime Manager and Trainer). ‘I’m not going back in there!’”

“Angelo Dundee pushed himself into the ring and screamed at me to get ready for the seventh round. ‘I can’t do it. I’m going home,’ I said. Then the bell rang. Dundee pushed at me and screamed, ‘Get in there and don’t come out until you are the Heavyweight Champion of the World!’