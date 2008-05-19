advertisement
12 Cities to Watch

By Kevin H. Ohannessian

Peer through the shroud of smog, and you’ll see Beijing all dressed up for the Olympics, with daring new buildings like Rem Koolhaas’s CCTV HQ. China’s economy is booming, and the arts scene is too. The newest draw in the hip 798 district is the Ullens Center for Contemporary art, funded by a Belgian baron.

