What to Give a 2008 College Grad

Worried about what to give a college graduate who has everything but a job? Have you considered pummeling them with career guides?

Just a hunch, but I think they would prefer your money.

Still, I generally take the passive road and give them a book store gift certificate and let them choose a nifty career guide if they want one.

I started my career before I graduated from college and, in a downturn (pre-dot.com days) I grabbed the first newspaper job with a steady paycheck. No one I knew had read a career guide or met with a career counselor, but on the other hand if they did they were undoubtedly ahead of the game. In retrospect, I was playing it just a bit too cool.

These days we are all about involving specialists because, among other reasons, the world seems way more competitive. In the context of a lukewarm job market for graduates, I would suggest doing what it takes to find an edge.

Alison Doyle’s Internet Your Way To a New Job: How to Really Find a Job Online is a good general-purpose career guide worth picking-up – assuming a grad wants expert advice.

Doyle, who writes About.com’s Job Searching advice column, keeps it real and uncomplicated. Want to know the four fundamental things to do online to enhance your job search? Doyle puts it succinctly: