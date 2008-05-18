As we continue to look at ways of being effective within our productivity, it is important to understand that the workforce has to do much more than just “work harder” and increase throughput. The workforce must rapidly be introduced to innovation and strategy mapping to remain on a continuum for growth to its systems and people platforms.
In some cases, this requires a series of tasks to ramp up new business processes and technologies; learn to think outside of the box – transformational thinking – adapt new skills that transition the minds and transform the hearts of the people responsible for turning the ignition on outputs and efficiency, and to continuously reduce operating costs along the way. At the same time, an organization must be able to manage and support that type of productivity across the enterprise. Asking for too much? This very question leads to inexcusable results within the organizations vision, mission, and tactical philosophy to execute flawlessly. However, removing this way of thinking from the start places people and organizations on a good to great path of success.
Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance elicits the perspective that understands how-to maximize productivity as the result of complex, interrelated factors, ranging from people, technology and process, organizational behavior, culture, and incentives and reward systems. Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance is used to help organizations with understanding the “why” of their actions, in addition to the “what” of their behaviors, developing the required capacity to continually change and compete within their respective industry. All the while, they need to do so without buckling under the pressure of new ways to work or distribute their ongoing business operations.
Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance works to address these factors in an integrated fashion and within an added-valued effort to drive productivity. It demands that everyone involved in the process to have a significant voice in building the architecture of the enterprise (or work within the developed systems completed under the wings of colleagues).
Once people have identified their place in the development and/or redevelopment of the planned future picture, the enterprise at that point, is able to ensure that the factors influencing the need for change must come together at all three levels of the organization – the enterprise, the workforce, and the individual! When this happens as a seamless application, the environment is then able to experience a complete productivity-enhancing experience with lessons learned for future transitions.
There are a few ways of executing a successful Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance initiative:
Enterprise People Solutions – Relationship Management Platform: Reengage customer management for the globalized, customer-centric, digital age that aligns people processes to organizational goals. “EPS” instructs how to LeaderShape people to cause transformational change! The “EPS” approach helps internal/external clients create a superior experience and enhances the value of the relationships by combining knowledge and expertise with the latest tools and technologies. It also helps organizations to understand the outputs of transformational leadership and organizational behavior as a companywide responsibility – aligned with the highest integrated principles to substantially increase productivity, person-to-person interactions, and overall performance – by maximizing the potential of the workforce. Reflection: EPS – People.
Organizational Execution (OrgEx): Achieve professional mastery and lead change into becoming a positive force! Change is inevitable, progress is not. When a transition is needed within an organizational system, in most cases, there seems to be a prevailing disconnect of the broader knowledge “why” new systems and constructs are needed. The “OrgEx” approach provides 25 focus-specific and integrated strategies to be used for change in developing the learning organization and great teams. The management techniques outline a comprehensive knowledge paradigm for leading and navigating through tough waters from a three-Phased approach: strategy execution, teams, and sales. The information and lessons are used as a strategic guide for refreshing, developing, and/or reengineering the focus of management principles for winning by making satisfying decisions that contribute to valuable “agents of change” in today’s rapidly changing marketplace. Reflection: OrgEx – The Organization.
Strategic–Execution: A continuous exploration in new sources of shareholder value for client relations by investigating new markets or examine opportunities to grow in existing markets. Overcoming roadblocks require the learning of proven project management techniques to discover a wealth of valuable and flexible tools to be integrated immediately to ensure the success of all types of projects – internally and externally. The name of the game is “execution” and managing a combined strategy provides for a sound foundation, set of skills and techniques, and tactical proactive approach to win over the “Fallacy of Motivation on Execution” as it relates to the overall mission. Strategic-Execution also helps with identifying ways to deliver products and services more effectively and efficiently. Reflection: SE – Execution and Project Management.
Supply Chain Management: A combination of innovative strategies with practical know-how to help organizations design, build, and operate new system models that deliver superior supply chain performance and dramatically improve competitive advantage. SCM works hand-in-hand with Strategic-Execution on any number of different projects from channel integration, public and private B2B exchanges, and electronic fulfillment to supply chain synchronization. Reflection: SCM – Process Improvement, Workflow.
Enabling Businesses to Perform Better: Enterprise Resource Planning “ERP”Organizations must understand the criticality for achieving a position that occupies a unique position at the intersection of business and technology. Becoming an industry leader can be cumbersome if the appropriate calibrations are not made to effectively design and implement flexible enterprise solutions. “ERP” offers a winning solution to allow the world’s leading companies with automating, integrating and synchronizing real time information across their business platforms. Reflection: ERP – Flexible Enterprise Solutions (People & OrgEx).
Using these approaches to build dynamic leaders in business and industry is the foundation that helps connect organizations to their employees, customers, and partners. An effective Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance initiative prepares leaders responsible for facilitating or managing change and identifies essential key business drivers that typically underlie the need for organizational change. You’ll become proficient at managing change, learning how to effectively work with key stakeholders in ways that build trust and support, and ensure positive outcomes for your bottom line.
And we cannot forget the one additional benefit to adopting this initiative format, overcoming “competitive arousal.” What is competitive arousal? This is the term that defines an individual’s approach to beat his/her rivals at any cost. For these personality types, it they are not careful, this adrenaline-fueled state can and will lead to all kinds of expensive mistakes – mostly in the form of losing personal relationships and character desecration. Yet again, an effective Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance initiative will keep your competitive spirit in check. To explain “competitive arousal” in detail (a must read), please take a look at the Harvard Business Review article by Deepak Malhotra, Gillian Ku, J. Keith Murnighan entitled, “When Winning Is Everything.”
