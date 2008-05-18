As we continue to look at ways of being effective within our productivity, it is important to understand that the workforce has to do much more than just “work harder” and increase throughput. The workforce must rapidly be introduced to innovation and strategy mapping to remain on a continuum for growth to its systems and people platforms.

In some cases, this requires a series of tasks to ramp up new business processes and technologies; learn to think outside of the box – transformational thinking – adapt new skills that transition the minds and transform the hearts of the people responsible for turning the ignition on outputs and efficiency, and to continuously reduce operating costs along the way. At the same time, an organization must be able to manage and support that type of productivity across the enterprise. Asking for too much? This very question leads to inexcusable results within the organizations vision, mission, and tactical philosophy to execute flawlessly. However, removing this way of thinking from the start places people and organizations on a good to great path of success.

Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance elicits the perspective that understands how-to maximize productivity as the result of complex, interrelated factors, ranging from people, technology and process, organizational behavior, culture, and incentives and reward systems. Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance is used to help organizations with understanding the “why” of their actions, in addition to the “what” of their behaviors, developing the required capacity to continually change and compete within their respective industry. All the while, they need to do so without buckling under the pressure of new ways to work or distribute their ongoing business operations.

Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance works to address these factors in an integrated fashion and within an added-valued effort to drive productivity. It demands that everyone involved in the process to have a significant voice in building the architecture of the enterprise (or work within the developed systems completed under the wings of colleagues).

Once people have identified their place in the development and/or redevelopment of the planned future picture, the enterprise at that point, is able to ensure that the factors influencing the need for change must come together at all three levels of the organization – the enterprise, the workforce, and the individual! When this happens as a seamless application, the environment is then able to experience a complete productivity-enhancing experience with lessons learned for future transitions.

There are a few ways of executing a successful Change Management and Talent & Organizational Performance initiative:

Enterprise People Solutions – Relationship Management Platform: Reengage customer management for the globalized, customer-centric, digital age that aligns people processes to organizational goals. “EPS” instructs how to LeaderShape people to cause transformational change! The “EPS” approach helps internal/external clients create a superior experience and enhances the value of the relationships by combining knowledge and expertise with the latest tools and technologies. It also helps organizations to understand the outputs of transformational leadership and organizational behavior as a companywide responsibility – aligned with the highest integrated principles to substantially increase productivity, person-to-person interactions, and overall performance – by maximizing the potential of the workforce. Reflection: EPS – People.