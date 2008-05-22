Hey, You, Come on to my Cloud

Lots of good reporting lately on the $13.9B purchase of EDS by HP.
Many are saying its the clearest sign yet that cloud computing has
fully arrived. Others say the purchase is more about buying market
share and becoming the world’s #2 IT outsourcing company, behind IBM.
Rob Hof of BusinessWeek has a really good roundup post with some
different perspectives:
http://www.businessweek.com/the_thread/techbeat/archives/2008/05/is_hp-eds_deal.html
One question interesting to me is whether a giant company like
HP/EDS can make the concept of cloud computing more palatable to the
federal market. EDS is the 19th largest contractor to the federal
government, with $2.4B worth of business in 2006. The combined company
would seem well positioned for even more government work. Here’s
Government Executive on the deal:
http://govexec.com/dailyfed/0508/051308bb1.htm?rss=getoday
Security isn’t mentioned in any of the above articles. That’s a good
reason the government is cautious about outsourcing infrastructure over
the cloud. At the foundation of Internet transport is the DNS system, a
simple protocol that translates IP addresses into the shorter domain
names familiar to us all like amazon.com and yahoo.com. It was not
designed originally with security in mind, and needs to be “hardened”
as more and more critical applications ride along above it.
Here’s an article yesterday from Government Computer News that makes
this point very strongly. What is being described here is mandating
that the government implement DNSSEC — Domain Name System Security
Extensions — although the article doesn’t use the term. DNSSEC allows
the the digital signing of DSN responses for authenticity, in other
words ensuring the reply (IP address) is coming from the right server.
This prevents spoofed return addresses and helps defend against DNS cache poisoning and Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks.