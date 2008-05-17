Five Steps to a Dynamic Mobile Marketing Campaign

Mobile marketing is really starting to hit the radar screens of businesses and marketing professionals in the U.S. now. But not many businesses know where to start. Here is a quick run down of the five steps to creating a dynaminc mobile marketing campaign.



Step One

Figure out what your target market wants and provide it to them.

Because mobile marketing is permission based (you have to get the customers’ to decide to opt in to participate in your campaign) it is critical that you have a mobile campaign that is something your customers want.

Provide a specific value to them: location-based information, financial incentive, connection, entertainment, timely knowledge or make their life easier in some way.



Step Two

Align what your target market wants with your desired outcome.



Just because you have to provide value to your customers doesn’t mean it won’t give you the return on investment you require. You can get new customers with mobile, increase sales from current customers and even use it to retain customers.

Decide what you what to achieve with your mobile campaign and build it around that.