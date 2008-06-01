Chicago is the Creative Capital of the World. Discuss.

“Big yes! A great creative place has to have great art, great food, and a combination of beauty and grit to be inspired by. Chicago has all of that.”

Brad Morris

Second city

Comedy Ensemble Member

“More and more people are moving to the city, and more and more people are realizing what a gem it is. It really is an emerald.”

Dee Rosciolistar

Of Chicago’s Wicked

“Chicago is a pirouette. When you do a pirouette, you prepare for a turn and you might not know how many times you’re going to go around, but your goal is to land gracefully. Chicago is always turning, always changing, always trying to get better.”

Erica Lynette Edwards

Joffrey Ballet Ballerina

“You can see it all get started here: life-saving drugs, new food, new technologies, new airplanes, advertising creativity.”