advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Talk: The Business of Broadway

By Rachel King1 minute Read

“I don’t want to say, ‘I told you so,’ but the show came in under budget at $2.1 million, and tickets are selling out. Our audiences are 60% black and 40% white. Seeing all these people in the audience who are new to Broadway makes all those years I’ve been working on this worth it.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life