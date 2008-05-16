Mediabistro Circus: Conversations on Technology and the Changing Face of Media

Next week, on May 20th and 21st, Mediabistro.com will hold its first conference – Mediabistro Circus.

“Most conferences are dry and boring. That’s why we’re calling ours a circus,” says mediabistro.com founder Laurel Touby.

A gathering for creative content producers that is aimed at senior-level professionals, the 2-day event will include sessions on mobile technology, online video, social networking, blogging, digital publishing, and user experience design.

The “circus” features an impressive roster of Web 2.0 staples: Robert Scoble, tech blogger and Managing Director for FastCompany.TV; Ben Edwards, publisher of the economist.com; Elisa Camahort, Cofounder of Blogher; Steve Rubel, senior vice president at Edelman; Eric Hellweg, Editorial Managing Director, Harvardbusiness.org; Chris Anderson, Editor-In-Chief, Wired Magazine, and more.

Events include:



Publishing: From Print to Digital — Jim Daly and Cal Joy of Edutopia are slated to discuss the successful transition their magazine has made to an online publication; Ben Edwards will discuss upcoming online strategies for The Economist; and Paul Cloutier, head of 8020 Publishing, will talk about community-created magazines.

Blogging:

Anil Dash is slated to talk about community platforms in blogging; Elisa Camahort Page will discuss leveraging the power of social media, and how companies can empower people through blogs; Eric Hellweg will talk about Harvard Business Review’s newly developed blog network; and Noah Shachtman will describe his journey from “blogging in the basement” to his current editorial beat.