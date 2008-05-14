Cabling together the Social Web — that’s Plaxtastic

Whenever technology advances to the point of usefulness, it’s usually because someone found a great fit between two or more previously independent offerings. In techspeak, this has been referred to as a Mashup (adapted from the music industry ).

Well,

join me in welcoming the latest Mashup — between Internet delivery,

Telecommunications, Television, Videos, and the social web (and much

more, I suspect).



TechCrunch just confirmed the acquisition of Plaxo, a six year old company, by Comcast, a 45 year old company.

Comcast

will announce their acquisition of social contact list Plaxo today.

Financial terms are not being disclosed, but the rumored purchase price

is in the $175 million range.

I’m thinking the next Mashup announcement will be that Open Social (Plaxo is in) will be incorporated into next-generation set-top boxes . . . and we’ll be surfing the social web (again — remember WebTV, it looks to be a Microsoft product now) with a remote (and that’s only the beginning).

Imagine

yourself in the couch potato position with your remote and in the

corner of your wide screen you get a transparent pop up message from

one of your Plaxo contacts wishing you happy birthday. You respond with

a thank you, and he notes that you recently posted your status

indicating you were en route to a celebration dinner.

He

confirms the open invite, and while you are on the way, you get a text

message on your mobile that indicates the room you had reserved has

been upgraded due to an additional twelve guests (pending your

approval). You confirm, and hit the record video button on the dash of your car (probably a Ford, using Microsoft Sync and a Live Mesh application) and record a video greeting that your guests see as they arrive.

I honestly didn’t expect The Emergence of The Relationship Economy would be this imminent . . . (you can download the e-book for free here)

What do you think!