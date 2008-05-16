Collaborative Socialutions . . . Where Does Collaboration Fit In?

The social web seems to attract a lot of definitional redefining, whether by adding numbers after a term like Collaboration 2.0, Business 3.0, or Office 4.0, or by combining two previously independent words into one as we have with Socialutions. These attempts at redefining can be useful, but they have a tendency to confuse.
Collaboration intuitively has a place in Socialutions, but where exactly does it fit?
Socialutions, which is not yet listed in Dictionary.com, is defined as people,
communities and organizations leveraging technology to interact with
people for the purpose of solving problems; the act of working together
with others to create new solutions to old paradigms of communications
and interaction without boundaries and with limitless reach.
Collaboration, which does appear in Dictionary.com, is defined as the act or process of working, one with another; cooperating, colluding, joining, assisting, or abetting.
Collaboration then, fits with Socialutions in the implementation – when we are working together with others to create new solutions, we are collaborating!
Tapscott and Williams, in their book Wikinomics, identified four steps to developing a collaborative culture.
• Encourage and reward openness in networking for all members of the organization.
• Create peering environments that foster self-organizing human connections for collaboration and innovation.
• Allow radical sharing to expand markets and create new opportunities.
• Think and Act globally as an individual, team and organization.
To achieve Openness
means ensuring a culture of candor, flexibility, transparency and
access. How many of today’s workplaces can accurately be described by
these words?
Peering is also important in the establishment of a collaborative culture. Peering succeeds because it leverages self-organization.
As any business model demonstrates, expanding markets create new opportunities. These opportunities are beneficial, and often require insight into the local business culture.
Thomas Friedman was right – The World Is Flat.
The only way that today’s companies will be able to maintain a healthy
balance sheet tomorrow is if they focus on staying globally
competitive. That means they need to devote time to monitoring
international developments. They will have to begin (or continue)
tapping the global talent pool. They will have to get to know the
world.
In Collaboration 2.0, Coleman & Levine (2008) identified 10 Principles of Resolutionary (note, they are not saying Revolutionary, though it is) Thinking (p. 176):
1. Abundance
2. Efficiently Creating and Sustaining Collaborations
3. Creativity
4. Fostering Resolution
5. Becoming Open
6. Long-Term Collaboration
7. Honoring Logic, Feelings & Intuition
8. Disclosing Information & Feelings
9. Learning
10. Becoming Response Able
Note that each of these fits with the Socialutions paradigm, in the furtherance of our engagement of The Relationship Economy.
Each of these contributes to a collaborate culture – even if the
principles are implemented in pockets of the organization. And each of
these principles can be learned, as long as the intended result is a
positive change in the corporate culture.
In
order to implement Socialutions, collaboration is essential. Today’s
individuals and organizations are ready for a change. The time is
right.
Ready, set . . . collaborate!
What do you think?
References:
Coleman, D. & Levine, S. (2008). Collaboration 2.0: Technology and Best Practices for Successful Collaboration in a Web 2.0 World. Cupertino, CA: Happy About.
Tapscott, D. & Williams, A. D. (2006). Wikinomics: How mass collaboration changes everything. New York: Portfolio