For Your Consideration: Answers About the Health of the Arts

In my post last week I linked to The New York Times’ City Room-section that featured reader questions for the president of the Alliance for the Arts, Randall Bourscheidt. The topic was the state of the arts in New York City, and the often verbose inquiries included questions about donor funding, treatment of older artists and whether European countries with more generous government funding have an advantage.
Bourscheidt took time to answer–in two separate sections, in fact. Access part one here and part two here. He breaks down the city’s cultural funding process and even makes an attempt to explain in a paragraph why the public should care about the arts. It’s a worthwhile glimpse into the frustrating, multifaceted time and place in which today’s culture is attempting to thrive.