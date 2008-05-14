Hard Work — The Fourth Key to Outstanding Performance

I always tell people that outstanding performers have three things in common. They are lifelong learners. They set high goals and achieve them. They are well organized. But, in reality, all outstanding performers have a fourth thing in common. They are willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

This is a tough time to be graduating from college. Many young folks I know are having difficulty getting interviews let alone landing a job. However, Ben Matranga, a new MBA from NYU got five job offers. He did it by creating unique resumes especially tailored to the job for which he was applying.

In the old days – before computers – this would have involved a lot of work. In the digital age, it’s a lot easier. Spend a few minutes cutting and pasting and voila! you have a unique resume tailored to the exact position for which you are applying. However, when I advise my coaching clients to adopt this approach, many balk. They argue that one resume is good enough. The truth is that one resume is not good enough.

In 1972, when I left college, you spent a lot of time writing a resume and cover letter. Then you took them both to the copy shop and had a whole lot of copies made. The only customization was typing the unique name and the address of the company at the top of the cover letter.

The digital age has changed this. Yes, it’s easier to create documents on a computer. And that’s exactly why your main “resume” should be a series of pieces of information that you can arrange in a way that is most likely to catch the eye of the recruiter who reviews it. In other words, one resume doesn’t cut it – you need to customize every resume because every job is unique. A one size fits all resume won’t demonstrate that you are aware of and honor that uniqueness.

Once you get a job, you need to work hard at it. Dale Winston CEO of Battalia Winston International, an executive search firm in New York says, “When things are tough, you have to try harder.” She advises her clients to expend 20% more time and effort than their colleagues. This isn’t for everyone, but from personal experience, I can tell you it works. If you do this, and I did, you’ll get a reputation as a hard worker, someone who can be counted on to deliver. And that’s some job security and the fast lane to getting promoted.