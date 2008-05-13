Three Tips for Creating Positive Personal Impact

I read a lot. Often, I find great content for this blog in local and national newspapers. That’s the case for today’s post. As you know, you create positive personal impact in three ways. 1) Developing and nurturing your unique personal brand. 2) Dressing to impress. 3) Conducting yourself in a polite and respectful manner.

Sunday’s Denver Post had an interview with Mary Crane, entitled “Closing the Gaps in Office Etiquette Among Generations.” Ms. Crane is a consultant who focuses on office protocol. She says, “I am hearing and receiving a number of phone calls from people in both corporate America as well as law firms, complaining about the increasing ‘coarseness’ of the work environment.” When asked about the biggest workplace faux pas she says, “Somewhere along the line, we have forgotten the importance of saying please and thank you.”

I agree, polite people say “please and thank you.” I travel a lot, so I often get upgraded to first class. When a flight attendant asks what I would like to drink I say, “May I please have a glass of sparkling water.” When he or she brings it I always say, “Thanks a lot.”

Yesterday, on a flight from Denver to Newark, when asked what he wanted to drink, the man sitting next to me said, “water, no ice.” He didn’t even acknowledge the flight attendant when he brought the drink. We chatted a little during the flight. After a career on Wall Street, this man was now an angel investor in small tech start ups. He was a sophisticated guy, yet he didn’t take the time to say “please and thank you.” I don’t get it.

Moving on to personal branding…I always tell my executive coaching clients that if they don’t brand themselves, someone else will. In an op ed piece in yesterday’s Wall street Journal, Douglas E. Schoen began by saying, “With the Democratic nomination all but decided, it’s time for Barack Obama to start defining himself in the context of the general election – before the Republicans define him.”

This is a perfect example of the point I make about personal branding. If you don’t brand yourself, others will. And, they may brand you in a manner that is not how you would like others to think of you. In “Straight Talk for Success,” I tell the story of a smart, creative, hard working friend who got branded – incorrectly — as “immature.” This negative brand was so powerful that he found himself blocked for promotion in his company. He eventually had to leave that company and start anew. Today he is a very successful entrepreneur.