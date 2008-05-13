Social Technographics: Forrester And The ROI Of Social Media

Last week, a lot of you read my guest post about the ROI (return on investment) of social media . There is no doubt that social media is changing the ways people interact online and hence, the way companies communicate with their customers.

The thing that is still missing is quantifiable data about these

interactions. We’re in a theory stage – we know what’s right because we

have experienced it – but we are still waiting for proof in numbers.

Forrester Research made a giant step in the right direction when they

introduced social technographics.

Social technographics is an analysis of consumers’ approach to

social media – not just which ones they use, but understanding how they

use the medium in their daily life. You can download the full report on

Forrester Research’s website (there is a fee) or read the book on the same topic published April 21, 2008: Groundswell: Winning in a World Transformed by Social Technologies by Charlene Li and Josh Bernoff. (There is also a ton of free goodies at the Groundswell blog.)

I sat in on a webinar last week where Charlene and Josh expounded on

their work. Josh summed up the goal of this work: “Think about what you

want to accomplish, not the technology.” There is so much fascination

about what technology can do that marketers often forget the question

is what technology can do for you. The webinar came back

again and again with the message to use this data to inform a strategy

for your clients. (You can find the resulting Q&A published

post-webinar here.)

How’s It Work?

Charlene and Josh categorize web users into six sections based on

the level of their activity, from Creators to Inactives. I have not

seen a clear but simple ranking system like this before and I certainly

hope it is accepted as an industry standard. The real value, however,

comes from their detailed analysis of each category’s activity.

