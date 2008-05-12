China Enters Big Airframe Business

New York — In my December, 2006 North River Advisor, Airbus , I warned that Airbus’ continued weaknesses while global demand for fuel-efficient, jumbo commercial airliners explodes would attract a powerful new entrant, probably from China.

On May 23rd last year, Boeing CEO Jim McNerney, repeated my warning. Yesterday, China

formed a national company, Airbus-style, to complete the foreclosure of

the Chinese jumbo market to Airbus, cut China’s reliance on Boeing, and

grab overseas markets. Another notch in the belt for my North River Management Grading System.