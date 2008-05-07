Grand Theft Auto IV Rage

It’s been a historic week for gamers: Marvel Comics’ “Iron Man” had stellar box office performance, clocking in an estimated $100.8 million in tickets in North America, while Take-Two Interactive’s Grand Theft Auto IV sold six million copies during its first week of sales, raking in an astounding $500 million.

One of my editors pointed out to me the sharp contrast of the two

numbers: videogames are kicking movie studios’ butts. And Take-Two’s

stellar success with its violent video game franchise is not going

unnoticed; industry heavyweight Electronic Arts is in the midst of a $2

billion hostile takeover effort (which will most likely increase given

Auto IV’s success).

To me what’s more striking than the videogame vs. movie battle is

the disturbing sociological implications (and commentary) of 6 million

consumers and their friends flocking to plasma screens across the

country simulating violent gang battles, hate crimes, and bloody

murders. Call me puritanical, but I find it incredibly disturbing to

see mass enthusiasm around acting out gruesome crimes, and can only

wonder, scientifically speaking, how virtually repeating these actions

over and over again will actually rewire the brains of those 6

million-plus folks.

Personally, I’m fed up with our culture’s hypocrisy. We have no

tolerance for our children to glimpse Janet Jackson’s nipple–yet we’re

fine sticking electronic guns and machetes in their hands. I’m all for

free speech, technology and creativity, but why does violence always

seem to get a free pass in our entertainment culture?