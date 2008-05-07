Brand America: Europe Hearts Obama

A friend of mine who happens to be a political journalist just returned from a 10 day holiday jaunt through Europe last week. His most startling discovering, he told me: Europeans are gaga over Obama.



In Fast Company’s April issue Ellen McGirt investigated “brand Obama.” Even with all the recent Reverend Wright drama that’s dented his street cred since our story hit stands, there’s a brand in far more dire shape: brand America. In 2007, Pew Global Attitudes Project revealed depressing (but well deserved) global opinion of the US: 42% of Brits, 60% of French and Spanish, and 66% of Germans had an unfavorable view of America. Not pretty.



Reuters recently chronicled Obama’s European love affair: Der Spiegel, the high-profile German weekly, dubbed the candidate “The Messiah Factor”; in Italy, Rome mayor Walter Veltroni emulated Obama by casting himself as the “change” candidate in an April election”; recent French polls show that Obama is the favored candidate over Clinton.



Plagued with a brand debacle that has global implications a little more important than say, Crest vs Colgate, is Obama America’s best shot out of this PR nightmare? To what degree should Americans consider this when casting their vote?