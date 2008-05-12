“Be Prepared To Re-Examine Your Reasoning” – What Robert McNamara Taught Me About Business & Recruiting

In a riveting excerpt from “The Fog of War”, the U.S. Secretary of Defense during the Vietnam War, Robert McNamara, offers the following advice:

“Be prepared to re-examine your reasoning.”

I often say the same to organizations looking to re-architect their recruiting model/function . . . or to those who have attempted to shift their model and have little to no results to show for it.

Agent Orange was deployed to remove foilage from trees in an effort to better identify the NVA and Viet Cong – in essence, however, they weren’t hiding in or under the trees . . . they were hiding under the ground.

The corollary is that recruitment models have shifted to accomodate Sourcing 1.0 (Sourcing as Name-Generation Assembly-Lines), however the coinciding effect has been greater fallouts, no increase in QOH or decrease in QOH, in addition to less relationship-building (i.e. “candidate development”).

Sourcing 1.0 is, in my best estimation, the following in military terms:

“Good initiative. Bad judgment.”