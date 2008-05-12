Microsoft Live Mesh…the future???

Microsoft Live Mesh is out in Beta. I have had a few weeks to play with it. What is Live Mesh and why should you care?

Live Mesh is a service that lets you synchronize your settings, files, feeds and applications on several computers. Live Mesh allows you to achieve the following:

Allow your devices work together

Access your data and applications available from anywhere

Allow the people you need to connect with just a few clicks away for sharing and collaborating

Ensure the information you need to stay up-to-date and always be available

Microsoft achieves these design goals by combining the power of ‘cloud services,’ with the convenience and rich experience of your many devices.

How? Microsoft explains it like this:

Synchronization of all of your folders across devices- Just install the Live Mesh software on each device. Then add folders to your mesh. Folders are automatically synchronized, always available.

Access your data from anywhere – Need a program that’s only on your home PC? With Live Mesh, access to all your devices—and any programs on those devices—is at your fingertips, no matter where you are.

Easy Share Features – Update documents, post comments, or send instant messages, all right from the folder. The Live Mesh bar helps you connect instantly with other folder members.

Status of other Mesh guests and members – News about your mesh is easy to access. You can view news items in the notifier, from the mesh bar, and on the Live Mesh website—available whenever, wherever you are.

Secure – All file transfers are protected using Secure Socket Layers (SSL), the same technology your online bank uses.

So, what’s the big deal – Live Mesh is a single platform that will make it easier for 3rd party app developers to do this. You can use Live Mesh for syncing all your devices, files as well as most or all of your applications.

How will it look and feel in practice– Let’s say that you and three other coworkers have a shared Mesh desktop. You fire it up, check out the log to see who changed what. Great, Mike added the graphics you needed. You add some notes to the graphics and drop them into the Mesh, but you share it only with your devices; they’re not ready to be seen by everyone just yet. On the way to work, you want to start some downloads on your computer at work, so you remotely connect to it through your Windows Mobile phone. The rest of the trip you read your feeds; the ones you read at home are marked read so you can just keep reading where you left of. Think of it as Groove on a more personal level and accessable via more platforms.