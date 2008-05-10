Subject Matter Experts Rule!

Today’s employers hire Subject Matter Experts to solve problems. Managers and executives might not like this, but the day of the Generalist is over.

Now that it’s easy to

completely customize and individualize a resume to demonstrate Subject Matter

Expertise, why would a hiring manager give a second glance at a general resume

that didn’t exactly match requirements?



Leadership and

management skills are no longer searched for skills. Sure, they are still

valued, but these skills are now assumed, and validated during an interview –

if you get that interview. At the same time, technology life cycles have

shortened, and employee turnover has increased. Employers have reacted by

hiring problem solvers to make an immediate impact with minimal training or

ramp-up time – Subject Matter Experts . Distinctions between contractors and W2

employees have blurred, as more workers embrace advantages of project work.

Hiring managers started seeking full time employees to solve problems that

consultants solve…for less cost.

Back in the days of

paper resumes, sometime between the Declaration of Independence and the year

2000, the common knowledge was to write resumes as generalists. Especially for

management level professionals, the “rule of thumb” was to write

resumes to appeal to a broad audience, as a generalist.

The reason made sense at

the time…resumes were printed on paper then. Your resume HAD to appeal to a

broad audience, because it was static. The only way you COULD change it was by

changing the cover letter.