Subject Matter Experts Rule!

Today’s employers hire
Subject Matter Experts to solve problems. Managers and executives might not
like this, but the day of the Generalist is over.
Now that it’s easy to
completely customize and individualize a resume to demonstrate Subject Matter
Expertise, why would a hiring manager give a second glance at a general resume
that didn’t exactly match requirements?
Leadership and
management skills are no longer searched for skills. Sure, they are still
valued, but these skills are now assumed, and validated during an interview –
if you get that interview. At the same time, technology life cycles have
shortened, and employee turnover has increased. Employers have reacted by
hiring problem solvers to make an immediate impact with minimal training or
ramp-up time – Subject Matter Experts . Distinctions between contractors and W2
employees have blurred, as more workers embrace advantages of project work.
Hiring managers started seeking full time employees to solve problems that
consultants solve…for less cost.
Back in the days of
paper resumes, sometime between the Declaration of Independence and the year
2000, the common knowledge was to write resumes as generalists. Especially for
management level professionals, the “rule of thumb” was to write
resumes to appeal to a broad audience, as a generalist.
The reason made sense at
the time…resumes were printed on paper then. Your resume HAD to appeal to a
broad audience, because it was static. The only way you COULD change it was by
changing the cover letter.
But that changed around
2000. Right around the new millennium, job boards exploded, and overtook
printed ads. When job boards exploded, HR departments and recruiters responded,
by implementing pre-screens that increased efficiency of searches, and enabled
hiring managers to micro-target candidate searches. Hiring managers changed
their expectations, and expected exact fits…Subject Matter Experts.
And cover letters
stopped being considered as part of a search…why look at the cover letter, when
a candidate could easily customize their resume?
So, all you generalist
managers out there….How will you change your job search strategies to respond?
