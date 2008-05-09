Technology Format Smackdown

A move away from the vinyl disc began in the 60s. “Bill” William Lear, designer of the Lear Jet executive airplane, also invented the 8-track stereo, which featured pretty good sound and a flawed track system that didn’t include rewind. The tape also had limited capacity that sometimes forced songs to be split into two tracks. After years of moderate success, the 8-track lost out to the smaller and cheaper audiocassette.