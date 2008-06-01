Applaud: Congratulations, Graduates!

Michael R. Bloomberg New York City mayor and Bloomberg founder Doctor of Laws: University of Pennsylvania

Non-Honorary Degrees: BA in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins, MBA from Harvard

Qualifications: He built a huge media business, then brought his pragmatism to City Hall. But maybe he should be a Doctor of Interior Design: He also introduced a now-much-copied open-floor office plan similar to the one used at Bloomberg.

David Neeleman

JetBlue founder

Doctor of Business: University of Utah

Non-Honorary Degrees: None. Dropped out of Utah after three years

Qualifications: Born in Brazil, Neeleman returned there as a 19-year-old for a Mormon mission and won 200 converts in the slums of Rio. Last year, he used his persuasive powers to assuage JetBlue fliers after more than 1,000 flights were canceled in five days in February — but still lost his CEO job.