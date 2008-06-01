The Business of Broadway

Stephen Byrd, 55, a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs and currently a partner in the private-equity firm Stonehedge Partners, spent 13 years trying to bring an all-black production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to Broadway. It debuted this spring.

“On Broadway, everyone wants to know what you’ve done before. But there’s no producer school. You need dollars. I know dollars. African- American films never lose money. I didn’t see why you couldn’t repeat that success in the theater. I started with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof because I grew up loving that movie. The show had to be an event — with big names like James Earl Jones and Terrence Howard — because my goal is to get fannies in the seats. I did not want to be August Wilson, who got great reviews but made no money. Even after we had a great cast, though, we couldn’t get a theater. A serious drama with a black cast? No one takes you seriously.

I don’t want to say, ‘I told you so,’ but the show came in under budget at $2.1 million, and tickets are selling out. Our audiences are 60% black and 40% white. Seeing all these people in the audience who are new to Broadway makes all those years I’ve been working on this worth it.”

The Drama Queen

Joan Stein

Producer and Managing Partner

Center Stage Fund

Los Angeles, California

Joan Stein, 54, a 28-year veteran producer for TV and Broadway, recently launched Center Stage Fund, a sort-of hedge fund for live stage productions.

“Most theater productions are still financed by individual investors. I am bringing the hedge-fund mentality to Broadway, letting people invest in units of $100,000 — or even less — in several shows to minimize risk and maximize profits. So far, the portfolio includes the new 9 to 5 musical, based on the movie, which will open in Los Angeles this fall and be on Broadway by spring. We are also invested in the national tour of Dirty Dancing. The fund will not reinvest its money. As revenue comes in, it will flow back to investors. Of course, profits in theater, even with a fund, aren’t guaranteed. But investors get access to all the fun perks of the theater world, which you won’t get investing in an oil company.”