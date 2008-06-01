advertisement
Customer Focused Companies

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Whole Foods

Key economic metric: 9.3% same-store sales growth in Q1 2008

Why: “Our extensive selection of high-quality prepared foods,” says CEO John Mackey, “attracts customers trading down from restaurants.”

J.Crew

Key economic metric: 17% revenue growth in 2007

Why: “The winners will win not because they’re cutting expenses long term,” says CEO Mickey Drexler. “They’re winning because they’re innovating in their products.”

HP

Key economic metric: 38% profit growth in Q1 2008 and a promise for even better results the rest of the year

Why: “While I realize that macroeconomic uncertainties exist,” says CEO Mark Hurd, “it’s important to note that we control many of the levers that drive our performance.”

