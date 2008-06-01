Customer Focused Companies

Whole Foods
Key economic metric: 9.3% same-store sales growth in Q1 2008
Why: “Our extensive selection of high-quality prepared foods,” says CEO John Mackey, “attracts customers trading down from restaurants.”
J.Crew
Key economic metric: 17% revenue growth in 2007
Why: “The winners will win not because they’re cutting expenses long term,” says CEO Mickey Drexler. “They’re winning because they’re innovating in their products.”
HP
Key economic metric: 38% profit growth in Q1 2008 and a promise for even better results the rest of the year
Why: “While I realize that macroeconomic uncertainties exist,” says CEO Mark Hurd, “it’s important to note that we control many of the levers that drive our performance.”