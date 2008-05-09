Careers: Personal Branding and Thinking Big

That was the message for me from a terrific event I was privileged to attend last weekend in New York City. Some 20 PR professionals from around the world – hailing from as far away as Russia and Scotland — convened for the first annual meeting of Public Relations Boutiques International (PRBI), an international network of small PR shops.

A testament to the creative force of a group, the event showcased how personal branding today has tremendous reach. Here we were, small shop owners with each of us having at most only a handful of employees, yet potentially we had the firepower of a far larger organization. Not only could we learn from and help one another – as we did – but suddenly there were the rumblings of multiple connections and synergies that could result in our promoting ourselves and our clients worldwide.

It’s easy of course to think small and narrow and market ourselves to our immediate colleagues and geographic regions. And, that, of course, makes sense. Proximity can be a powerful enabler of business. Yet, with the Internet, ingenuity and the combined wisdom of a like-minded crowd, there is no reason today to think small. What with a blog and social networking, it’s easy to befriend people throughout the world. That, however, is but the first step. The next one is to somehow harness all that talent in a way that advances your career and those in your network. How do you lasso in some of the talent so that it becomes a creative, one-for-all, all-for-one force? I’d love to hear how you are doing so.

Wendy Marx, Personal Branding and PR Specialist, Marx Communications

