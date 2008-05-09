The following chart is based on a June 15, 1994 meeting I had with Dick Jalkut, then president of NYNEX Telecommunications. Dick said that his biggest problem was his outside plant. “It is too expensive to maintain,” he told me, “and there isn’t enough capital in world markets to replace it.”

Before long Jalkut was on a mission to goose earnings by slashing costs. This gained NYNEX a 21 p/e from Bell Atlantic, well above the 17 p/e that Pacific Telesis got from SBC, to the everlasting gratitude of NYNEX shareholders.

I took a different take from Jalkut’s comment. My conclusion was that if outside plant is the problem, it is also the solution, and sketched out the progenitor of this chart, The Big Iron Free Network.