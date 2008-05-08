Mother’s Day Madness

While Valentine’s Day is often viewed as marketing scheme by the greeting card industry, mothers are people we don’t celebrate enough. And, in case you haven’t bought a card or bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day yet (or if you’re just remembering that its this Sunday while reading this), don’t worry. Those choices come second to what our mothers really want — a simple “Thank You” will suffice for now. 73 percent of mothers indicated in the FemiNation Poll (which surveyed over 2,000 American moms), said that those two words of gratitude are what they want most on their special day. Gifts, of course, are welcomed (and hoped for) too. 82 percent of the surveyed mothers expect to get a gift of some sort from their children, but 15 percent doubted their kids will give them anything at all.

After the most desired gift, a card (which is far more personal than an e-mail, maybe even more so than a phone call), moms said they would like “a day of no chores or responsibilities.” So much for flowers and candy. (I’ve actually never understood why flowers are such a popular gift. They expire in days, and a meaningful Mother’s Day gift should be timeless.) But a fine dinner at a fancy restaurant ranked highest among gift selections from their husbands. From these selections, it appears that moms don’t need lots of bows and ribbons to know gratitude and affection — just something from the heart.

While Mother’s Day is big business for card, candy and flower industries (and this country needs plenty more consumer spending right now), the sentiment behind the day shouldn’t be neglected. Mothers make countless, and many unseen, sacrifices. Despite the juggling act most mothers perform daily, over 75 percent of mothers believed that they are doing an above average job, and that they have a harder job now than their own mothers. (I’m curious whether moms feel advances in technology has helped or increased their workloads. Isn’t it easier to reach kids with cell phones these days? Or does that just make them more spoiled?)

Even Mother’s Day, however, can’t escape the presidential election madness. Lifetime’s Every Woman Counts poll discovered that more women would want to introduce their moms to Hillary Clinton (28%) than John McCain (25%) or Barack Obama (20%). It’s hard to dispute that with the success of a child like Chelsea Clinton, the New York senator deserves a nice Mother’s Day gift this year. Who would you bring home to meet Mom this Sunday?