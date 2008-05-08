Four Steps To Telling Great Stories

Dynamic communicators are good story tellers. Everyone likes a story. Stories are hard wired into our brains. They come from the oral traditions of most cultures. They were the way people learned prior to the written word. Stories are powerful because they help us grasp important concepts.

In 1982 two very different books were published that changed the face of business books forever. Both were built on stories. “The One Minute Manager” by Ken Blanchard and Spenser Johnson was a little book that was story about a mythical manager – a fable, in essence. Drs. Blanchard and Johnson told his story to illustrate the three points they think make for good leadership – One Minute Goal Setting; One Minute Praisings and One Minute Reprimands. “The One Minute Manager” was a big hit, and a whole genre of literature – Business Fiction — was born. Patrick Lencioni has become a master of this genre.

The other book was a great big book called “In Search of Excellence” by Tom Peters and Bob Waterman. “In Search of Excellence” was a study of 43 high performing companies. From this study the authors found eight common themes which they argued were responsible for the success of the chosen corporations. The book devotes one chapter to each theme.

1. A bias for action, active decision making.

2. Close to the customer – learning from the people served by the business.

3. Autonomy and entrepreneurship – fostering innovation and nurturing champions.

4. Productivity through people- treating rank and file employees as a source of quality.

5. Hands-on, value-driven management philosophy that guides everyday practice.

6. Stick to the knitting – stay with the business that you know.

7. Simple form, lean staff – some of the best companies have minimal HQ staff.

8. Simultaneous loose-tight properties.

The power of the book came in the stories that leaders in these companies told. The stories not only illustrated the eight themes, they made them come alive for readers. This book also changed the way business books are written. It is difficult to pick up a business book these days that does not have stories to illustrate the points the author is making.

I used stories to illustrate the points in my new book, “Straight Talk for Success.” Not surprisingly, my readers have told me that the stories make the book. They say that the stories take my ideas out of the conceptual, and into the practical.