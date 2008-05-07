Arizona Real Estate Entrepreneur Talks History

t’s lunch in a Scottsdale restaurant. The attendees are mainly retired scions of industry, professionals, and business. I came because the group is having a presentation by one of the largest real estate developers in Arizona, and I’ve come to hear the story of a “typical” Arizona entrepreneur.

Mark Sklar, one of the three original (and still intact) partners at DMB was originally from Wisconsin and studied history. He has the midwesterners’ value system and sense of engagement.

He and his wife moved to Arizona to strike out on their own in 1971.

For seven years he was in the travel business before becoming partners

with Bennett Dorrance and Drew Brown to form DMB, a company known for

its excellence in real estate development and community engagement. As

he runs down the list of boards he is on, from arts advocacy to

Alzheimer’s centers to camps for special needs children, he tells us

the company credo: profitability, legacy, partnership and fun.

DMB was formed in 1982 out of some land syndications. Drew Brown was

Mark’s lawyer, and Bennett was Drew’s client. They spent a long time

getting to know each other, trying to understand if an enterprise among

the three of them would make sense. Mark, Drew and Bennett are

entrepreneurs who started off by buying and selling land, using money

they raised from syndications.

In 1989, the Resolution Trust Company afforded them an opportunity

to buy a bunch of stuff from defunct savings and loans. No one else

would invest, because no one knew where the bottom of the market was.

Sound familiar? So they bought a lot of property, including the famous

blue building on Alma School Road in Mesa, Arizona. Of course they had

the means to do it. It’s not a strategy for everyone.

About fifteen years ago, the company took a philosophical jump into

the planned community business. They view themselves as developers,

planners, and zoners and marketers of planning communities: large

communities (like Verrado and DC Ranch) with lots of different product,

and recreational communities for people who want vacation homes (Forest

Highlands).

DMB also has a significant amount of investment in California: in

Orange County at Madera Ranch. They also have a property in San

Francisco Bay that is currently under water; it was formerly a salt

mine owned by Cargill.