advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

9 Daring Ideas That Blend Fashion and Sustainability

By Saabira Chaudhuri1 minute Read

Sustainable is the new sexy. Long gone are the days when caring about the environment meant dated fashions and dowdy garb. Here’s a look at nine quirky green friendly designs that are fashionably far from the ordinary.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life