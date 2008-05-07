advertisement
From Project Runway to the Web

By Gloria Sin1 minute Read

Zulema Griffin showcased her collection in a video featuring unpaid models sourced from Craigslist and ModelMayhem and posted it on YouTube. She also cross-promoted her digital fashion show on her MySpace page, YouTube channel, and her own website. An online store selling her work is coming soon.

