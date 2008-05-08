Five Steps to Outstanding Performance

I have a quote hanging just inside the door to my office. I pass it several times a day. I always read it as I pass. It says…

“Whatever you vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe and enthusiastically act on… must inevitably come to pass!” Paul J. Meyer

This is advice that way predates “The Secret.” I think of it as the law of attraction on steroids. “Vividly imagine, ardently desire and sincerely believe” are in alignment with the law of attraction as preached in “The Secret.” “Enthusiastically act on” is the steroids part. I believe that while it’s great to envision your desired future and believe it will happen, it is way more important to do the work necessary to create your desired future.

That’s why I’ve been a fan of Paul Meyer for many years. Here’s another quote from Mr. Meyer.

“Winners do not expect to get something for nothing. Winners are willing to give the time, effort, creativity and money necessary to achieve their purposes. They know that any success worth having carries a high price tag and they gladly accept the opportunity to invest in their own success. Winners exercise initiative; they do what is needed because they are personally responsible. Winners never make excuses; they acknowledge their mistakes or failures and learn from them. Winners carry out their responsibility to be and do their best.”

I read this quote in the June/July 2008 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. I’ve mentioned the newly relaunched SUCCESS in previous posts. If you’re interested in becoming a career and life success I urge you to subscribe. This is a great magazine. I have read this issue cover to cover three times in the past two weeks.