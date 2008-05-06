Customer Service Vigilantes

A swell of distrust toward corporate America, exacerbated by off-shoring of U.S. jobs – followed by lay-offs of thousands of employees, incredibly high executive salaries and higher than ever profits by certain industries. In the annals of customer service, we may be experiencing more consumer vigilantism than ever before. Frustrated by the usual Asian-accented call center customer service rep, customers are sending “email bombs” to corporate executives or going straight to the top after uncovering direct numbers to executive teams not easily found by mere mortals. For some people, the experience of bad customer service cuts so deeply that it transforms them from merely upset customers into an activist no longer just looking for a refund, but out for revenge.

In 2006, one such customer of the

company – Cingular (now AT&T) believed that his computer speakers

were ruined after a technical glitch. Frustrated at the company’s lack

of response to his complaints, he created a video as a grad-school

project. In his video, he created an animated angry bandit in the shape

of Cingular’s orange trademark, complete with an AT&T

blue-and-white pirate’s bandanna and an eye patch shaped like Apple’s

logo. His video, “Feeling Cingular” has been viewed nearly 40,000 times

on YouTube.

Behind such extreme tactics is a growing disconnect

between company promises and customer perceptions of what they both

think was expected from the initial product or service transaction.

Technology is aiding the uprising, empowering consumers to blanket the

Internet with negative comments about well-known products or companies.

And lately, evaporating home equity, job insecurity, and rising prices

are more apt to make the average consumer snap by submitting YouTube

videos like the Cingular one mentioned that shout “YOUR COMPANY SUCKS!”

to a cyber-savvy audience, with extraordinary impact.

Corporations

have responded with what is called “executive customer service”. These

“Valhallas of customer service” as Ben Popken, editor of The Consumerist,

had called them, are powerful support reps who may sit at corporate

headquarters. Customer complaints that come to executives threatening

legal or P.R. action are handled by these specialists. These highly

empowered customer service experts are kept under wraps so the average

consumer would find it extremely difficult to contact them, or even

know they exist. But they do exist at companies like Washington Mutual,

Circuit City and US Airways according to Business Week Magazine.

One

high-profile customer got everything he demanded and more after finally

monopolizing the ear of an executive customer service person at US

Airways. He told Business Week

that “The customer service person agreed when I said, you guys as a

company, regardless of who you are, exist because of me and my fellow

paying passengers.” I think this is what I have been saying to

corporate execs since the day I created this blog. The customer is not

always right, (unlike the motto of some businesses) however, they are always the customer!

DJC