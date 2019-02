Forward thinking, progressive design, fully committed to balancing environmental issues and sustainability with business objectives — all of these could have been used to describe nau.

I don’t get it. Great ideas are always supposed to prevail.

Their

stores were revolutionary, their online experience was beautiful (if a

bit clunky to shop but I’m hyper-critical in this area) and their

product delivered. It was lead by savvy, former execs from companies

like Patagonia and Nike.

What went wrong?