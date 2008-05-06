A Base Station in Every Home — The Coming Femtocell Wave

RCR Wireless broke a story last week about AT&T buying millions of femtocells from British company ip.access LTD. According to research and banking firm ThinkPanmure, AT&T plans to offer the devices for as little as $100.

http://www.rcrnews.com/apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20080424/FREE/895619934/1014/rss01

Why is this important? Because femtocells can solve two critical wireless problems — poor indoor cell coverage for users, and congestion on the Radio Access Network (RAN) for carriers.

A femtocell looks like a typical router or modem, and sends in-home wireless calls via the user’s broadband connection, rather than through the airwaves to the nearest cell tower. It’s very similar to the popular Hot Spot@Home service introduced by T-Mobile last year, which uses Wi-Fi to transmit calls made at home, and the cellular network elsewhere. But a special dual handset is required, and the Wi-Fi use drains battery life quickly.

Femtocells use the same spectrum licensed to the carriers for all calls. Since a dedicated broadband connection replaces the RAN portion of the signal transmission, call quality is greatly improved and (critically) traffic is off-loaded from the carrier network. So, it’s very much in their interest to get these devices in the hands of consumers. Here’s a good round-up piece by Business Week from last July (ignore the part about Google possibly using femtocells to offer phone service to consumers):

http://www.businessweek.com/technology/content/jul2007/tc20070730_802787.htm?chan=search

The report doesn’t say if AT&T is subsidizing femtocells to offer them at sub-$100 prices. But even if the company is, it’s a good investment. That is a mass adoption price point. Look for there to be a lot of noise about these devices very soon.