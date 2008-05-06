Two Steps to Creating a High Recognition Point

A strong personal brand is a great way to create positive personal impact. Last week, I was chatting with a long time friend, Roger Rountree, about his business, Recognition Point (www.recognitionpoint.com). As we were speaking, Roger took out a piece of paper and drew a simple graphic that he uses to illustrate what he calls the recognition point.

According to Roger, the recognition point is at the intersection of value and visibility. The higher the value and the higher the visibility, the higher the recognition point. Think iPod for example. For most people, an iPod has high value. It is an easy to use piece of hardware that provides the user with the opportunity to create a personal entertainment library for a relatively low cost. Also, iPod has high visibility. Any time I’m on a flight, it seems that half the people sitting near me are listening to their iPods. If you pick up a computer magazine, you’ll find a whole lot of ads for iPod accessories.

So with high value and high visibility, a product like the iPod has a high recognition point. Everybody knows what an iPod is, even people who have never used one. This high recognition point enhances iPod sales.

Roger works with companies to help them create a high recognition point. However, as he and I were speaking, I started thinking about how the recognition point concept applies to personal branding.

Let’s use me and my new book, “Straight Talk for Success” as an example. I am using “Straight Talk” to help me build my Common Sense Guy brand. I gave the first draft of the book to many people for comment. After I made the revisions they suggested, I was pretty sure that I had a high value offering. People who read the book told me that my five keys to success — Self Confidence, Positive Personal Impact, Outstanding Performance, Dynamic Communication Skills and Interpersonal Competence – made sense and were presented in a simple, straightforward, easy to read manner.

But, high value is only one part of the recognition point equation. To create a high recognition point for “Straight Talk”, I needed to create high visibility. I am doing so using a number of channels. This blog reinforces the five keys to success. I post on one of them every day. Second, I use my weekly newsletter to reinforce the blog and to add other content related to career and life success. Third, I conducted a massive book launch campaign to create awareness of “Straight Talk”. It became an Amazon.com best seller in the motivation category last month. Fourth, I have been contacted by publishers in Saudi Arabia, Korea and India who are interested in acquiring the rights to publish and distribute “Straight Talk” in their countries.