Cultural Socialutions – Oxymoron or Logical Thought Process?

Though is hasn’t been posted at Dictionary.com or Webster.com (yet) “Socialutions” is defined as people,

communities and organizations leveraging technology to interact with

people for the purpose of solving problems; the act of working together

with others to create new solutions to old paradigms of communications

and interaction without boundaries and with limitless reach.

The

irony of starting with a definition lies in our use of contemporary

tools. In order to provide an easy way to use their product for more

searches, Google has a relatively simple code that allows us to type in

“define: the word you want to define.” So I typed in “define:

socialutions.” Though this may change by the time you read this, here’s what I got.

Note that Google, as they often do, tries to be helpful when they find nothing based on your typing . . . and they relate socialutions with associations!