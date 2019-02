I grew up in a viral era. I was born the same year the advertising jingle “I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company” was reworked into a top ten pop song. Years later, my room was decorated with posters of Spuds MacKenzie – the Bull Terrier made famous in Bud Light television commercials – and Max Headroom, spokesperson for New Coke. Max fared quite a bit better than the ill-fated product he hocked as he scored a lead role on an NBC television series that lasted a few years.