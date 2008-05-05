Dimdim… odd name…great product!

I have been a huge fan of FreeConference.com for quite a while now. Making it another tool in my arsnel has become a great way to increase communication while lowering costs.

What has been missing is a “Live Meeting/Centra” type product of the same caliber, that is free as well. Well, I finally got my wish. Dimdim.com.

Dimdim is a free web conferencing service where you can share your desktop, show slides, collaborate, chat, talk and broadcast via webcam with absolutely no download required for attendees.

It is available in a free open source version and in a commercial enterprise edition which is capable of supporting thousands of attendees. These versions are available in both an onsite version (you host locally on your own server) and hosted (Dimdim hosted) configuration.

The main features:

Built In VoIP capability

Free version supports up to 20 users

Supports PPT and PDF files for presentations

Video Share Support

Private Chat

Annotations and Markup Tools

Outlook and iCal Integration

Shared Whiteboard

Screen Share.

They are working on a Linux/Mac supported version as well as a Recording and Archiving feature as well. They should be available sometime this summer.

Downsides?