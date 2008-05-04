Damn Laptop Hinge or Wow, Homemade Strawberry Rhubarb Compote is GOOOOD

So, since my last post….
My investor backed away from the investment after I reiterated my disinterest in dating anyone. including but not limited to someone investing money in my company. Frustrating. So, in the matter of a week I lost money and lost my web developer since I was no longer in a position to pay him. I faced utter despair until:
- Thank you Mass Revenue for returning the over payment for my property taxes!
- Thank you stimulus check
- Thank you Fed return!
- THANK YOU Sonya and Jason for taking on the project of developing my web site for me for free because you two are AWESOME.
- Thank you part time job in the evenings. While I gave up restaurant work over a decade ago with a bitter “see-ya” , you welcomed me back with no grudges… understanding that everyone needs a comforting old friend to lean on sometimes! Thank you restaurant industry!
- Above mentioned Sonya lent me her old manual camera upon learning that my equipment had been stolen several years ago and I was missing it. See a pic of my girl Bella attached to this post. This made me happy.
So, this is what I have been up to. It now looks like we will launch in less than two weeks. On the 17th of this month we are participating at an eco-consumer fair in Saugus. Still trying to figure out the best products to bring with. From my experience I don’t buy pricey things at these things. I stick to $20 or below when I shop at fairs and outdoor markets. Perhaps I will just bring one of each bed and allow people to order them at the event and then I will ship them out that week following.
P.s. My Dell Latitude broke its hinge and I made some really tasty jammy compote tonight. Yum.