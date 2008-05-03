Panasonic Upgraded, Again

New York, May 1, 2008 — Panasonic is on a tear. Never in history has a $90 billion a year company gone from a NORTH RIVER MANAGEMENT GRADE F to B-, let alone done it in six years. This is one of the most astonishing performances in industrial history and, if kept up, it will reshape markets.

Panasonic languished in the F Grade basement until 2002, when the impact of reforms under then CEO, and now Chairman, Kirk Nakamura kicked in. Management’s focus under current CEO Fumio Ohstubo has been relentless. Panasonic’s reward: the highest profits in a quarter century and the highest margins since 1990.

