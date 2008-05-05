DE-EMPOWERING THE SHRILL: A CASE HISTORY

Once, not that long ago, a company that received outraged complaints from either special interest groups, or a few vocal consumers, was quick to cave.



The theory was based on the parallel arguments that a) its better to avoid controversy even if it means surrendering to an aggressive minority, and b) for every one complaint letter, there are at least ten consumers out there who feel the same way, but are too lazy to put pen to paper.

That conventional corporate behavior hasn’t been the case, though, in a recent example regarding Proctor & Gamble. P&G used to be the most conservative, reluctant-to-offend, and quick-to-fold of the consumer package goods companies — so I was fascinated to read their response to two swirls of controversy.

The first relates to the actions of a group called Enough is Enough. They are demanding that the company withdraw its advertising from programming on MTV and BET that they argue is profane, stereotypical, and degrading to women. The usual grab-bag of aggrieved objections.

The second issue grows out of the infamous gay kiss on “As The World Turns”, which comes from P&G productions. The pucker-vigilant American Family Association has asked its members to call P&G and tell them how offended they are by this endorsement of the gay lifestyle.