A Level Playing Field

Everyone hates their taxes being spent on subsidies – – unless it’s to subsidize their own industry. It’s time for an honest debate about the role of subsidies in a 21 st Century economy and, at least, a restructuring to a more level playing field.

Examples? When I served in California state government, the

Schwarzenegger administration tried for three years to push through a solar

incentive package. Ultra-conservative State Senator Tom McClintock rose during

the debate in red-faced indignation and bitterly opposed any subsidy of an

industry that couldn’t stand on its own two feet. I’ve heard that argument

repeatedly, often by the same politicians who support massive subsidies to the

oil and coal incumbents, despite the fact such “incentives” are hardly needed

to get fossil fuels out of the ground.

The latest salvo comes from President Bush, who yesterday said it was

time to end subsidies to “multimillionaire farmers.” He was addressing a point

about sharp increases in food prices, making wealthy agribusinesses even

wealthier, partially the result of rising fuel costs and ill-conceived

government mandates/incentives to produce ethanol. Ironically, the President

told Congress he would veto any bill than shifts even a small portion of the $100

billion/year subsidies given to oil companies towards alternative energy

sources.

Given that oil companies are recording profits that are the highest in

the history of commerce – – not just in the oil business, in the history of ALL

commerce – – it is hard to fathom. Moreover, some say the incentives are still

needed to keep oil companies investing in new oil exploration and to build more

refinery capacity. But few new discoveries are being made or exploited and

refinery expansion lags demand by an increasing and exponential pace. So much

for performance-based subsidies.

The role of subsidies should not be annuities for wealthy campaign

contributors, but should be used as a way to level the playing field when

incumbents have been given a similar (or far greater) head start. They should

be strategically used to jumpstart businesses that will provide multiple

benefits to the people – – in the case of incentives for renewable fuels or

clean energy technology, the benefits are domestic jobs, reduced dependence on

a shrinking fuel source, exports, improved public health by reducing pollution,

and a planet that is less at risk of biting us in the backside with ever more

drastic climate change impacts.

Those multiple benefits are something the incumbents can’t provide – –

and it’s time to tilt the playing field in the direction of positive outcomes

and end the fossil-fueled, taxpayer-funded boondoggles to the rich.