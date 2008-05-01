Iron Man and Genre Respect

Last night I saw an early preview of Iron Man. I am not going to say much more than it was a solid film that will appeal to a wide audience. And that is an accomplishment.

Every since the Lord of the Rings films, what has been called genre films (fantasy, sci-fi, horror) have been getting more respect. As our article Rebel Alliance discussed, those who respect such material produce something of real quality that becomes a hit with more than geeks. Iron Man is no exception. A talented cast and crew have created a great movie.

Over the next 12 months, the blockbuster films that will be released reveal a continuing respect for genre material, if not out-right adoration. Consider July’s The Dark Knight (Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan continuing on with a psychotic Joker by the late Heath Ledger), the next Harry Potter in November (based on the sixth novel and with the same excellent cast as before), and from 300 director Zack Snyder we are getting Watchmen — often called the greatest work of the superhero genre every written — in March 2009.

Iron Man is kicking off what looks like a great summer of movies, and another year of innovative approaches to genre films. I can’t recommend the movie anymore and hope you all get to the multiplex this weekend.

P.S. — Stay for the epilogue after Iron Man‘s credits finish. You won’t regret it.